Denver Broncos fans will have more options for traveling to the game this season. Bustang to Broncos, a Colorado Department of Transportation service that provides travel to Empower Field at Mile High, is expanding to the Interstate 70 west corridor for several games this season.

The new West Line pilot program will be available for the Sept. 25 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 20 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Jan. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“To meet the travel needs for the significant number of residents (Broncos fans) living in and near the mountain towns west of Denver, we are implementing a pilot program to gauge interest and provide service for those who would like to have an alternative way to travel to and from the stadium,” CDOT’s Division Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said in a press release on Friday. “This service is convenient, helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the high country and provides passengers with a designated driver.”

Bustang to Broncos has provided service along the Front Range for five years via its North and South Lines. Every regular season bus has sold out in the past, according to CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson. Fans can generally claim bus tickets up to the Friday or Saturday before a game, though interest is expected to increase for divisional games.

CDOT could add more games or buses to the West Line in the future depending on the pilot program's success this season.

"In the sixth year, we will go west and see what happens," Wilson said. "We don't know what the interest level is at this point."

Roundtrip fares for the West Line are $40 from Vail and $12 from Idaho Springs, according to the release. The 51-seat bus is climate controlled and includes wi-fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets and wheelchair access. Buses arrive approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

West Line buses will depart from and return to the Vail Transportation Center and Idaho Springs bus shelter at 13th and Idaho Street.