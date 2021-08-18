While the BroncosRide program is suspended for a second consecutive season, the Colorado Department of Transportation's Bustang to Broncos program will return after a year of hiatus and will brings fans in orange and blue from across the state to Empower Field at Mile High this season.

Bustang's service from Colorado Springs and Fort Collins was suspended last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular season games and most preseason games," the department's Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said in a release.

Each round trip costs $30 per rider and each coach is equipped with climate control, Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats and wheelchair access.

Buses will arrive at the stadium about 90 minutes before kickoff and will allow fans to participate in pregame festivities, Blake said.

"By providing an alternative transportation option for fans, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides a designated driver, and enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and on the highways coming to and from Denver on game days," Blake said.

Service to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium will begin on Aug. 28 when the Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams in their final preseason game at 7 p.m.

Bus schedules will run as following for the game:

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium 2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride 3 p.m.: Departure: Downtown Terminal 3:15 p.m.: Departure: woodmen Road Park & Ride 3:40 p.m.: Departure: Monument Park & Ride 5:30 p.m.: Arrive at stadium

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium 3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center 3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride 4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride 5:30 p.m.: Arrive at stadium



Buses will leave the stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers arrive on the bus, according to CDOT.

Returning stops will span between 10:30 p.m. and 12:50 a.m.

CDOT officials said they will release the buses regular-season schedule in early September.

For additional information about Bustang to Broncos and to purchase tickets click here.