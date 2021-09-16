Bustang is set to resume its commuter route between Colorado Springs, Monument and the Denver Tech Center next week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

This comes after Bustang suspended the commuter route in March 2020, due to budget constraints and low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the route will run four times per weekday: twice in the morning from Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center and twice in the afternoon from the Denver Tech Center to Colorado Springs, the department said.

“Providing service to the DTC, one of the largest employment centers along the Front Range, will help alleviate commuter traffic between the state’s two largest cities,” said Rail Director Amber Blake.

Blake said the Colorado Department of Transportation hopes the commuter route will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide congestion relief in the Interstate 25 South Gap project near Monument.

The route stops at 19 locations between Arapahoe Road, Yosemite Street and RTD’s Belleview Station in Denver. One-way travel from Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center costs $9.

Passengers and drivers are required to wear face masks at all times, per federal transit requirements. Hand sanitizer wipes are offered to passengers while boarding and the bus is disinfected between each route, the department said.