Nearly two years after opposing political rallies in Denver’s Civic Center ended with a man shot and killed by a security guard for 9News, a bystander to the shooting has filed a lawsuit for ongoing physical and emotional distress against the company and two contracted security firms.

Matthew Dolloff shot Lee Keltner, 49, on Oct. 10, 2020 in a confrontation as rallies – which called themselves a “Patriot Muster” and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive – ended in Civic Center. Steven Wright, a friend of Keltner, was pictured trying to break up a confrontation between him and another man shortly before the altercation with Dolloff.

Wright’s lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in Weld County says he has suffered from physical and emotional distress from witnessing the shooting including disturbed sleep and nightmares, intrusive memories of the incident, decreased appetite, diminished energy, anxiety in crowds, hypervigilance and signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. The complaint accuses 9News and security firms Pinkerton and Isborn Security Services of negligently and recklessly hiring Dolloff, who was not licensed to provide security services in Denver, nor to carry a gun while doing so. The latter requires authorization by the police chief.

Late in 2020 Isborn agreed to surrender its license to provide security services in Denver. The city permanently revoked Pinkerton’s license in 2021, but this summer a district court judge overturned the decision on a technicality.

Colorado does not have a state license for security guards.

The lawsuit also accuses 9News of negligently and recklessly failing to disclose to the public that Dolloff was working as a security guard. He wore civilian clothes, and the complaint says nothing outwardly identified Dolloff as a security services provider.

The Denver district attorney’s office charged Dolloff with second-degree murder, but dropped the charge in March after prosecutors decided Dolloff likely had a legitimate self-defense claim to use deadly force. In the decision, DA Beth McCann said Keltner threatened and assaulted Dolloff without provocation. Photos from the incident show Dolloff shooting him as Keltner sprays mace at Dolloff.