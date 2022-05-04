As Colorado appears uninterested in the potential for nuclear energy to provide full-time grid-stabilizing electricity, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is considering reversing course on shutting down his state’s last nuclear power plant to help prevent power shortages in the state.
The plant, Diablo Canyon, provided 6% of the state’s power last year and is scheduled to shut down in 2025.
Power shortages in 2020 and projections of future power shortages led Newsom to reconsider closing the facility, said Anthony York, Newsom’s spokesman. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of California’s electrical grid, provided the projections.
Newsom, speaking to the Los Angeles Times editorial board last week, said he would be “remiss” in not applying for some of the $6 billion the Biden administration allocated to saving nuclear power plants across the country.
Newsom has been contemplating nuclear energy since widespread power shortages in California in August 2020 caused rolling blackouts for hundreds of thousands of people.
Newsom said reliable electricity is “profoundly important,” adding that scientists, activists and former federal energy secretaries have pressured him to keep the Diablo plant open to support California’s zero-carbon goals.
“Some would say it’s the righteous and right climate decision,” Newsom said.
Dennis Hisey, a state senator in Colorado, put forward an amendment to a greenhouse gas reduction bill that would have required a state study of the potential for Advanced Small Modular Reactors in Colorado, but Democrats shut down the idea.
“It basically said that the director will conduct a study about the feasibility of using small modular nuclear reactors as a carbon-free energy source for the state,” Hisey told The Denver Gazette, referring to an amendment he pushed.
“On the recorded vote we discovered that the Republicans are in favor of this. And with a few exceptions, the Democrats don't want to even talk about nuclear reactors. Even the small modular ones that we're talking about,” he said.
Diablo Canyon’s two Westinghouse pressurized water reactors, commissioned in 1985 and 1986, have been a lightning rod for anti-nuclear activists since construction began in 1968. Activists claim the plant is unsafe in part because it lies near two previously unknown seismic fault lines.
Pacific Gas & Electric, the owner of Diablo Canyon, struck a deal with the Sierra Club in 1966 not to oppose the plant. Over the next few years, this created a schism in the Sierra Club that culminated in a split-off of members who went on to form Friends of the Earth. Protests continued from the late 1970s through the mid-1980s and included many Hollywood actors, some of whom ended up being arrested.
In 2016, PG&E CEO Tony Earley said: “Our analysis continues to show that instead of continuing to run all the time, there will be parts of the year where Diablo will not be needed. At a plant like Diablo, with large fixed costs, if you effectively only run the plant half the time, you’ve doubled the cost.”
But Everett Redmond, a nuclear engineer and senior technical adviser at the Nuclear Energy Institute, the trade association for the commercial nuclear power industry, said nuclear reactors operate at one of the highest capacity factors of all energy resources.
“I think it’s 92% or better and has been that way for the last decade or two decades. And that is the highest capacity factor of any intergeneration source out there, significantly higher than wind and solar,” Redmond said.
Power companies with excess generating capacity can sell that power to other companies that might need it, which means nuclear reactors can run constantly at maximum capacity and help recoup construction and operation costs.
Redmond noted that the 93 nuclear reactors in the U.S. produce 20% of all electricity and 52% of the nation’s clean electricity. He said nuclear power is the key to total decarbonization and that getting to 100% carbon free energy without it is “not possible.”
“U.S. nuclear power plants are essential to achieving President Biden’s climate goals and DOE is committed to keeping 100% clean electricity flowing and preventing premature closures,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said, reacting to the $6 billion rescue program the Biden administration announced last week to shore up financially stressed nuclear plant operators.