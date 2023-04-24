Nick Campion has dropped out of the runoff race to represent District 7 on Denver's City Council, leaving candidate Flor Alvidrez running unopposed.

Campion has chosen to leave the race because he has just learned he's a soon-to-be-father, his campaign announced Monday morning.

"This life-changing event would make it difficult for me to devote the necessary time and energy to both the campaign and elected office," Campion said in a statement. "District 7 deserves a champion who will prioritize our residents every day.”

Campion campaigned on his opposition to Denver's urban camping ban and sweeps of homeless encampments, support for establishing sanctioned sites for homeless encampments, and combating climate change.

In backing out, he voiced support for Alvidrez, his former opponent.

Alvidrez' platform includes advocating for small businesses, green spaces, housing affordability and expanding homelessness services.

“Flor Alvidrez has run an incredible campaign and I wish her the very best," Campion said. "I am confident that she will be a powerful advocate for our community’s residents and businesses.”

Denver's runoff election will take place June 6, when voters will decide four other races in addition to District 7: District 8, District 9, District 10 and the new mayor. The new councilmember for District 7 will replace Jolon Clark, who chose not to seek re-election.

Alvidrez won 38.5% of the votes cast in the general election, and Campion finished second with 19%, according to official election results from the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office.