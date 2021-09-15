The Castle Rock Police Department urged residents to avoid the Founders neighborhood as animal control officers worked to capture a wandering bear.

Notice of a bear in the Founders neighborhood of Castle Rock. Please avoid the area, which @CRPoliceCO is monitoring. A bear up a tree is a safe place for that bear. What we would not want at this time of day is for that bear to come down & start running around the busy streets. https://t.co/fkkcXgd0lM — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 15, 2021

Police said residents should avoid the area of Mickelson Boulevard and Brantly Avenue as animal control officers monitor and attempt to bring it back to the wild.

A resident called police about the bear early Wednesday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. animal control officers were still monitoring the situation.

Police told residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the bear was captured.