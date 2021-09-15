Bear in Castle Rock

 Courtesy of the Castle Rock Police Department

The Castle Rock Police Department urged residents to avoid the Founders neighborhood as animal control officers worked to capture a wandering bear.

Police said residents should avoid the area of Mickelson Boulevard and Brantly Avenue as animal control officers monitor and attempt to bring it back to the wild.

A resident called police about the bear early Wednesday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. animal control officers were still monitoring the situation.

Police told residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the bear was captured. 