Castle Rock has canceled its Fourth of July firework show because of ongoing dry weather conditions.
Castle Rock and Douglas County have been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since April 21.
"Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 and will potentially worsen," officials wrote in a news release.
Earlier this month, Lakewood announced it would cancel its fireworks display because of increased fire danger.
Castle Rock official said the firework display will be rescheduled at a later date pending fire conditions.