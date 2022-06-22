60e3287d356be.image.jpg (copy)

Fourth of July fireworks were held at the Colorado Springs Switchbacks new Weidner Stadium in downtown Colorado Springs.

Castle Rock has canceled its Fourth of July firework show because of ongoing dry weather conditions. 

Castle Rock and Douglas County have been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since April 21. 

"Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 and will potentially worsen," officials wrote in a news release. 

Earlier this month, Lakewood announced it would cancel its fireworks display because of increased fire danger. 

Castle Rock official said the firework display will be rescheduled at a later date pending fire conditions. 

