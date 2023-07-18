An 18-year-old Castle Rock man faces a federal terrorism charge for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State group in Iraq as a fighter, court records show. Davin Daniel Meyer has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Colorado with one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

An arrest affidavit for Meyer shows someone who knows him contacted law enforcement in June 2022 with concerns that he had increasingly radical Islamist beliefs, sought out extremist online content and talked openly about violent intentions. Between November last year and July this year, Meyer communicated with two FBI informants he believed were Islamic State group facilitators, and met with one of them a few times, according to the affidavit.

He booked a flight for July 14 to travel from Denver to Munich, Germany and then Ankara, Turkey. The affidavit says he planned to meet up with Islamic State group members in Turkey and travel to Iraq.

The FBI arrested Meyer as he was about to board the airplane, according to the affidavit.

The person who originally contacted law enforcement reported Meyer said he wanted to either die as a martyr in Syria or or kill people in the U.S., including military servicemembers and police. Last October, Meyer allegedly told the person he wanted to build a fertilizer bomb in the U.S., according to the affidavit.

The person told investigators Meyer used to follow white supremacist ideology but started practicing Islam, perhaps as early as October 2020 and started looking at more radical content early in 2021, according to the affidavit. In residential mental health treatment programs in 2021 and 2022, staff reported Meyer said racist and hateful things to people of color, women and Jewish people. He has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood, a learning impairment in mathematics and major depressive disorder, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Meyer made two videos late in 2022 pledging allegiance to Islamic State group leaders. He also discussed with one of the informants plans to hide his plans to join the group, such as wiping his computer’s hard drive and claiming on a Turkish visa application to be a tourist interested in the Ottoman Empire.

He allegedly talked with the FBI’s informants about getting enough money to travel because his mother paid for an apartment he moved into and gave him three months of living expenses. Meyer also discussed how to tell his mother he had left and did not plan to return without revealing he had joined the Islamic State group.

The criminal charge against Meyer can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He has a detention hearing in Denver's federal court Thursday, court records show.