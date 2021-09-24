The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for an Aurora woman who was last seen in late July.
Police said Felicia Martinez, 38, was last seen in the 2500 block of East Lake Place in Aurora on July 30. She stands 5-foot 3 and weighs around 150 pounds, police said.
Please call police with any information about Felicia Martinez. pic.twitter.com/A8JPgTWxTl— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 24, 2021
At the time of her disappearance she had half pink and half purple hair, but her natural hair color is brown, police said.
Martinez suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a cane due to her limited physical ability, police said. She also has a speech impediment.
Authorities said Martinez may be with a heavy-set man with red hair who is known as "Lucky Puppy." They may be driving in a 2010 Nissan Xterra with Colorado plate 438-NCQ.
#MISSING UPDATE: @CBIAlerts has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for Felicia since she is no longer in possession of her vehicle. We are very concerned for her welfare due to her physical disabilities. If seen call 911 anyone with info on her whereabouts please call APD. pic.twitter.com/znyEC5AEy1— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 24, 2021
"We are very concerned for her welfare due to her physical disabilities," the Aurora police wrote on Twitter.
Police urged people who spot Martinez to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.