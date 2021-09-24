Felicia Martinez

 Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigations

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for an Aurora woman who was last seen in late July. 

Police said Felicia Martinez, 38, was last seen in the 2500 block of East Lake Place in Aurora on July 30. She stands 5-foot 3 and weighs around 150 pounds, police said.

At the time of her disappearance she had half pink and half purple hair, but her natural hair color is brown, police said.

Martinez suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a cane due to her limited physical ability, police said. She also has a speech impediment.

Authorities said Martinez may be with a heavy-set man with red hair who is known as "Lucky Puppy." They may be driving in a 2010 Nissan Xterra with Colorado plate 438-NCQ.

"We are very concerned for her welfare due to her physical disabilities," the Aurora police wrote on Twitter. 

Police urged people who spot Martinez to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.