The weekend closure of westbound Interstate 70 to complete paving as part of the Central 70 Project has been delayed one week, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate will be closed from Interstate 270 to Colorado Boulevard from 10 p.m. July 30 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 2.

It was supposed to close this weekend, but not enough oil will be delivered in time for asphalt production.

This will be the last one-directional full weekend closure between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street, officials said.

“Closing a stretch of I-70 to complete all of the paving over a weekend eliminates months of nightly lane closures,” the department said. “It also ensures the road will be smoother and safer, as there will be fewer seams in the asphalt.”

This closure comes after eastbound I-70 was closed this past weekend for its final paving. Traffic is now fully open on eastbound I-70 with wider, smoother lanes.

The work is part of the Central 70 Project, reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of I-70, adding an Express Lane in each direction, removing the 56-year-old viaduct and lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

By Aug. 2, traffic will be in its final alignment in the center segment. By fall, crews will have completed 8 miles of the 10-mile project, officials said.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.