The Colorado Department of Transportation is predicting heavier-than-normal traffic this weekend in many parts of the state due to President's Day.
The surge of traffic is anticipated to begin on Friday along westbound Interstate 70 and other mountain highways and should continue through Monday. Officials said increased traffic is expected to continue on the weekends through mid-April.
During the same period last year, nearly 153,000 people passed through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, which was slightly down from previous years due to COVID-19, according to CDOT.
Although snow isn't in the forecast until Monday, officials are reminding motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and the state's traction law that requires wheels to have at least 3/16'' tread depth. An all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle or those with winter or all-weather tires are required when traction laws are in effect.
Those who don't want to endure the holiday traffic can use alternative transportation methods such as Snowstang. The bus is $25 to Loveland Ski Area, A-Basin, Copper Mountain and $40 to Steamboat Springs.
Officials encourage motorists to check road and weather conditions before heading out and can do so by going to www.cotrip.org