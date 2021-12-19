Denver-based company MyGoFlight said its chief executive died in a plane crash outside Knoxville, Tennessee.
Charles Schneider was traveling for business on a single-engine plane when it crashed Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport, the company said in a Facebook post.
Schneider died Friday morning at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
"Please keep his family in your prayers," officials said in a release.
Another person was aboard the aircraft, but their condition was unknown.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to Knoxville-based 10News.