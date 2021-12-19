Charles Schneider

MyGoFlight CEO Charles Schneider died on Friday, one day after being in a plane crash outside of Knoxville.

 Courtesy of MyGoFlight

Denver-based company MyGoFlight said its chief executive died in a plane crash outside Knoxville, Tennessee. 

Charles Schneider was traveling for business on a single-engine plane when it crashed Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport, the company said in a Facebook post.

Schneider died Friday morning at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. 

"Please keep his family in your prayers," officials said in a release. 

Another person was aboard the aircraft, but their condition was unknown. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to Knoxville-based 10News