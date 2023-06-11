Corbin Hillam has entered the Denver Chalk Art Festival for 19 years.

He’s never won.

“You know it’s about the art, right?” said Hillam, 71, of Denver.

Hillam is a freelance illustrator for children’s books. Each year, he does a chalk piece featuring Wendy Mary Beckett. Better known as “Sister Wendy,” Beckett was a British nun and art historian who came to prominence in the ‘90s for her BBC series on art history.

Hillam's granddaughter, Bea Rim, helped this year with touchups.

“That’s what art’s about,” Rim said. “It’s about the journey of making art.”

More than 230 artists participated in the 21st annual Chalk Art Festival in Denver on Sunday.

“It’s a chance for artists to show off,” said Michael Rieger, the event’s artist director.

Artists continued to work on their chalk pieces Sunday despite dark clouds that threatened to douse their artwork.

“I do it just for fun,” said Dan Guerrero of Colorado Springs.

Guerrero usually enters the Chalk Art Festival in Pasadena, California, but started participating in Denver’s last year.

The pieces this year ran the gamut from the whimsical and magical to 3D pieces with which visitors could strike a pose.

For those who return year after year, the event has become a summer camp of sorts for artists, Rieger said.

“I haven’t missed a year yet, other than COVID when they didn’t have it,” said Julie Purcell, a professional street painter and Irvine Valley College professor in Southern California.

Purcell favors wildlife pieces, particularly those of endangered species. Her daughter talked Purcell into doing a nod to James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

In 2020, the festival was held remotely over Facebook.

Originally held in Larimer since 2003, the festival moved to the Golden Triangle in Denver last year where the event could stretch out.

Rieger said that he expected to have more than 100,000 visitors for the two-day festival. An official estimate won’t be available for about a week.

That’s about how long it will take Skylar Kenison, 17, and Sophie Brogdon, 16, to wash the chalk off.

Kenison and Brogdon, both students at Compass Montessori School in Wheat Ridge, participated as a team for the first time in the youth challenge.

“It’s a game of Twister,” Brogdon said of the effort to avoid smearing the chalk art. “Just don’t touch the chalk.”