Champa Street is scheduled to close in downtown Denver for several days this week as expansion construction continues on the Colorado Convention Center, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin on Wednesday at 5 a.m. and end on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., the department said. Champa Street will be closed from 14th Street to Speer Boulevard.

During the closure, crews will bring in and set up a crane to support the convention center’s expansion project. This will be the third and final crane needed for the project, the department said.

The third crane will operate on the roof of the convention center, setting building materials in place as crews construct an 80,000-square-foot multipurpose room, outdoor terrace and other supporting spaces.

Message boards were put in place over the weekend to give drivers who normally use Champa Street notice of the closure, the department said.

As a detour, drivers traveling down Champa Street are asked to turn left on 14th Street, right on Glenarm Place and left on East Colfax Avenue to go around the closure.

The expansion project is scheduled to finish in late 2023, city officials said.

City officials estimate the expansion will allow for 25 additional events per year, generating $85 million more annually once the convention industry recovers to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Funding for the project includes $104 million from Measure 2C passed by voters in 2015 and $129 million in Certificates of Participation issued in 2018.