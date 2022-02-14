The Cherry Creek school board will hold its meeting Monday night at a "secured" location because of a "perceived" bomb threat from someone with a criminal history, district officials announced.
Other metro-area school districts have received similar threats directed at their boards and superintendents, according to a statement from the district.
Jefferson County Public Schools secured a building where the school board held a study session Wednesday because of a "direct" threat made against the superintendent and other district leaders, Denver Gazette news partner 9News previously reported. The person who left a phone message at the superintendent's office reportedly was angry about the district's mask mandate.
The Denver Gazette reached out to local police departments to ask if they have received any reports recently of bomb threats directed toward schools.
A spokeswoman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the agency has not recently received requests for support or resources to respond to bomb threats directed at schools. But she said ATF doesn't automatically get involved, because many jurisdictions have their own resources for investigating bomb threats.
Monday evening's meeting in Cherry Creek will be available over Zoom. The 5 p.m. study session has been canceled.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.