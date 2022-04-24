The Cherry Creek Sneak, a spring fixture of Denver’s outdoor event scene for 40 years, snuck into history Sunday — a victim of higher operating costs and what some see as a waning enthusiasm for large-scale running events.
“I’m sad,” said runner Karen Kennedy from Highlands Ranch, who had run every one of those Sneaks, as she stretched for her 5-mile event amid a crowd of runners at the starting line near Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
Kennedy and other racers saw the passing as a possible casualty of the pandemic, which led to race cancellations in 2020 and 2021. But Race Director Pat Downing says that numbers for similar events across the county have declined for a decade.
Downing, president of Downing Events, who marked his 33rd year directing the Sneak, works with a Fort Collins firm to track numbers of similar events around the nation. “They say most races since the pandemic are down 30 or 40 percent,” he said.
But that downward trend has been building for years, he noted. Events similar to those his company operates are either static or slightly down, except for themed events and holiday events such as the Bolder Boulder, run on Memorial Day. “Those have held their own,” he notes.
At its peak a decade ago, the Sneak drew around 17,000 participants; but that declined to around 10,000 by 2019; and coming out of the pandemic that had dropped off by half this year.
Meanwhile, for a street race like the Sneak, operating costs including closing the streets add up to around $200,000 — having more than doubled over the past six years. Those are hard costs, Downing noted. “Whether you have 10,000 or 10 (runners), the cost to close the course is the same.”
Downing adds that Cherry Creek itself is a vastly different place now, with thousands of new apartments within a few miles that should provide participants. But demographic changes create an uphill battle for the Sneak’s model, this year featuring 10-mile, 5-mile, and 5K events.
“More than half of our participants are over 40,” he says.
Newer events around the country have built younger followings in recent years by adopting a triathlon model, including obstacle course runs; while others have designed gimmicks into their races to attract younger runners. “People who do a cross fit or OCR don’t do running events like this,” Downing says.
Looking ahead, Downing says his company has new events with social aspects built in to reach younger participants, including an Adult Field Day, this year set for July 23 at Rosamond Park in southeast Denver. Participants do the same field events they did as kids, but with a catch — a balloon toss where you have the dominant eye covered, or an obstacle course where you wear swim fins.
“There’s a lot of beer involved,” Downing adds, noting that very few participants are over 50.
Meanwhile, runners gathered in Cherry Creek, many of them from the older set, were lamenting the loss of their April tradition — including Berta Cruz, also of Highlands Ranch, who has run 20 Sneaks.
“I love the atmosphere, the energy,” she said.