A child riding an electric scooter died after colliding with a vehicle in Arvada.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway, and the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, Arvada police said.

Authorities will release the child's name after relatives have been notified.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with investigators, police said.