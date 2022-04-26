A 3-year-old child has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.
UPDATE: The child who suffered a suspected self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound has died from the injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there are no arrests(s) to report, at this time.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 25, 2022
Police said the shooting occurred April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition until Monday.
Investigators believe the shooting was accidental but said the investigation is ongoing.