Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 3-year-old child has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.

Police said the shooting occurred April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition until Monday.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental but said the investigation is ongoing. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.