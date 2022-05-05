Denver’s Cinco de Mayo Festival returns Saturday and Sunday to a newly renovated Civic Center Park after a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic — and few are happier to see it back than David Martinez, one of 40 food purveyors who are hoping the event draws a big turnout.
Food stand operators like Martinez took a double-hit during the pandemic — losing regular restaurant customers, while watching the cancellation of major events that in a good year can deliver 2,000 patrons to his Tacos y Salsa food stand.
When the pandemic began, Tacos y Salsa had 14 stores across the metro area. But because of COVID-19, the family scaled back its operation to its original restaurant on East Colfax, founded by Martinez’s father Miguel in 1999.
“Everybody had a tough time,” said Andrea Barela, president and CEO of nonprofit NEWSED Community Development Corporation, Cinco’s producer, which took over the festival in 1988 in what is now the Art District on Santa Fe and turned it into a mega-event at Civic Center Park, drawing 400,000 people before the pandemic.
This weekend’s festival will be the largest in the park since a series of pandemic-related shocks led to its closing last year.
“Cinco de Mayo with its historical significance is one of the centerpiece events of the park system,” said Cyndi Karvaski, spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation.
In 2020, the park’s pavilions and Great Lawn went through repeated assaults — a flood of urban camping, drug activity and civil unrest that left monuments damaged and graffitied and its grassy expanses stripped of vegetation.
Citing a significant health risk, the city closed the park Sept. 15 and began a stem-to-stern restoration, including monument repairs, new lights, upgraded camera system, new trees and flower beds, overseeding and a comprehensive power washing.
Park staff carried out a phased reopening in time for a December holiday event and was ready for last month’s smaller 420 Festival. Karvaski said some repairs are still underway, and some grass areas are open only to walk-throughs, a strategy she said has prevented a recurrence of damage.
Barela said the festival will feature 150 vendors along with three stages of mariachi, salsa and Norteño music, a community parade (11 a.m. to noon Saturday), a taco-eating contest, lowrider car show and a chihuahua race.
Cinco de Mayo, she said, isn’t Mexico’s independence day (that’s Sept. 16). Rather, it celebrates the 1862 Battle of Puebla in which the Mexican army defeated a French force twice its size.
In Mexico, the anniversary features battle reenactments, but Cinco became a bigger affair in the U.S., where Californians began celebrating it in 1863 and where a Fiesta Broadway in downtown L.A. drew as many as 600,000 at its peak in 1992. Major festivals are also held in Phoenix, San Antonio and Chicago.
Denver’s affair reverberates through mini events at area taverns. Ron Vaughn, co-owner of Argonaut Liquor eight blocks east of the park, estimates that in addition to heavier beer sales (Mexican labels are very popular now), the store will sell around 20 cases of tequila over the holiday.
When it took over Cinco de Mayo in 1988, NEWSED used proceeds to promote retail development along Santa Fe at a moment when inner-city Denver was losing residents. Now, says Barela, the event supports NEWSED’s work with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, fostering homeownership for people at or below the area median income.
Events begin at 10 a.m. each day and continue to 8 p.m., including Sunday.
“It’s Mother’s Day but what better place to bring Mom,” said Barela, who will bring her mother, Veronica, who directed Cinco de Mayo for 30 years before retiring in 2017.