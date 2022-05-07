People crowded downtown's Civic Center on Saturday to see low riders, trucks and traditional Mexican dancers as the city welcomed back the Cinco de Mayo festival from a two-year hiatus.
Children yelled and screamed as people tossed candy, and parents cheered as their sons and daughters danced their way along the near-mile-long parade route.
Phoenix Stephens, 6, of Littleton, said his favorite part of the parade — besides the candy — was seeing all the cars and trucks.
"They were just so cool," he said. "I wish I could see them every day."
Phoenix was joined by mother Sarah, sister Mary Kate and younger brother Caleb. While Phoenix's jaw dropped to see the trucks and low riders, Mary Kate said she loved the dancers.
The last two years, the May 5 tradition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there were very few masks seen Saturday, there were still reminders of the pandemic, with a mobile vaccine clinic parked nearby.
Nevertheless, festival-goers draped Mexican flags across their backs, had Mexican corn or enjoyed ice cream to combat Saturday's record heat. Others sat in shaded areas and tuned into the various musical artists that could be heard all across downtown.
Sophie Aguilar said she recently moved to Denver from Los Angeles, and that the celebration reminded her of home. Watching the children dance made her reminisce.
"Those kids are just so stinking cute and it just reminds me of me and my friends when we were little," Aguilar said. "It's just so wholesome and makes me happy."
Dozens of vendors were excited to be back for the first time since 2019, as well, but few if any were happier than the Martinez family, owners and operators of Tacos y Salsas.
PHOTOS: Denver celebrates Cinco de Mayo weekend
Civic Center Park in Denver is awash in colorful garb, festive dancing and delicious food this weekend as patrons celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend. It's the first time the park has hosted the festivities since before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.
David Martinez, son of the founder Miguel, said the business took a double-hit during the pandemic as they lost customers and had to stop operating all but their original restaurant along East Colfax Avenue.
"We've been at every festival that's been held for the last 10 years now and it's one of our biggest events of the year," Martinez said. "None of us really knew what the turnout would look like, but we've been busy and we think we'll serve over 2,000 people today."
Martinez said being part of the festival every year is about not just making a profit, but also celebrating his family's heritage and culture.
To the Stephens family, it's that culture that drew them downtown Saturday. Sarah Stephens said it was important to immerse her children in diverse cultures.
My children "need to see that they live in a global world," she said. "They need to see their brothers and sisters, their neighbors and everything to fully understand the world."
Aside from the Kona Ice's, street tacos and beers, Sarah Boggs said the festival was the kick-off to summer, and she was surprisingly happy to be surrounded by a bunch of strangers.
"Before the pandemic you'd go to a festival and be kind of annoyed because of how many people there were, but now it's actually really cool and refreshing," Boggs said. "It feels like we're celebrating a lot more than just Cinco de Mayo."
The festival is also open on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.