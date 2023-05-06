Cinco de Mayo was technically Friday, but the party and celebration continued on Saturday.

Thousands lined 17th Street and Broadway for the annual parade as dancing troupes, modified cars, classic cars and other hallmarks of Hispanic and Latin culture were celebrated in the streets of the Mile High City.

The annual festival took over Civic Center park on a beautiful spring day and offered all sorts of food, souvenirs and other items.

The celebration of culture was what mattered.

"My family is Hispanic so I came out here because I grew up with this," Nadia Helcombe said. "It's fun, something to look forward to."

Her companion Matt Murphy added, saying "celebrating diversity is a beautiful thing."

The parade also saw members of Denver's Department of Human Services join the parade. One man stood out: Francisco Garza-Ortiz, who wore a lucha libre mask.

"Colorado is full of culture and we're multicultural city here in Denver," he said. "We as a community, need to apply and accept others cultures so we can continue to grow as a city."