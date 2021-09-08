The city of Loveland will pay Karen Garner $3 million to settle a lawsuit brought on by her violent arrest in 2020, the city announced Wednesday.

Once finalized, the settlement will end Garner’s pending federal lawsuit from her arrest by officers with the Loveland Police Department.

Garner, a 73-year-old woman who has dementia, was arrested after she was accused of stealing less than $15 worth of items from a Walmart store.

While arresting Garner, the officers broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder.

The incident came to light in April after attorney Sarah Schielke filed a lawsuit.

"The settlement with Karen Garner will help bring some closure to an unfortunate event in our community but does not upend the work we have left to do. We extend a deep and heartfelt apology to Karen Garner and her family for what they have endured as a result of this arrest," said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams.

"We know we did not act in a manner that upholds the values, integrity, and policies of the City and police department, and we are taking the necessary steps to make sure these actions are never repeated."

Two officers, Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali still face criminal charges in the case. Both are no longer with the department.

The city and Garner agreed the settlement will be without the admission of liability and prevents further litigation.

"There is no excuse, under any circumstances, for what happened to Ms. Garner," Loveland police Chief Bob Ticer said. "We have agreed on steps we need to take to begin building back trust. While these actions won’t change what Ms. Garner experienced, they will serve to improve this police department and hopefully restore faith that the LPD exists to serve those who live in and visit Loveland."

Ticer said the police department has made several changes to policy and practices after the arrest, including: