A climber died Wednesday after falling in Clear Creek Canyon just west of Golden, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:16 p.m., the sheriff's office announced it was conducting a technical rock rescue near Tunnel One of U.S. 6. At 1:39 p.m., the office said the rescue team reached the fallen climber and the operation had been changed to a body recovery.

It is unclear what led up to the climber’s fatal fall. Deputies said they were first notified that a climber was alone and needed help at around 11 a.m. Freezing temperatures and up to 0.5 inches of snowfall were predicted in the area Wednesday morning, according to Climbing Weather.

The Golden Fire Department, Alpine Rescue Team and Arvada Fire Protection District participated in the operation in addition to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the climber will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office once their family has been notified.

Highway 6 was fully closed for more than three hours in both directions from Golden to Colorado 119 during the recovery. The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 3 p.m., deputies said.