A 48-year-old climber died in Eldorado Canyon State Park after falling several hundred feet Thursday afternoon.
Authorities received reports of a climber falling along the backside of the Bastille Wall in the park at approximately 2:22 p.m. Witnesses told investigators the man fell 300 to 400 feet, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Paramedics with the Mountain View Fire Protection District located the climber and pronounced him dead on scene. Officials said the death did not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The man's identity will be released later by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.