The Denver Colfax Marathon is returning on Saturday and with it comes detours, along with delays on some of the Regional Transportation District's bus and light rail routes.
Bus and train services will be detoured or delayed on routes that run along Colfax Avenue in Lakewood and Denver between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
The transportation district's D, H and L lines will be impacted on Saturday as such:
- The D and H lines will not serve Colfax at Aurora Station through the downtown loop.
- D and H Lines will continue to serve 10th/Osage Station, and will detour to serve Aurora West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens Stations and Union Station.
- The L line will not be in service and customers are encouraged to use bus Route 43 as an alternative option.
- Customers looking to connect to downtown can take the Free MallRide to/from Union Station
Bus routes impacted vary by day and include:
- Saturday: Route 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76 and 83L will be temporarily detoured.
- Sunday: Routes 20 and 24 will have minor detours around the race area between 9 and 11 a.m.
Because the race is along Colfax Avenue, officials also warned of possible traffic delays in the area.
To discourage participants from driving, RTD will accept marathon bibs as fare payment on the train's W Line and 15, 15L and 16 bus routes, officials said.
Additionally, officials encourage riders to check RTD's website before traveling for up-to-date schedules.