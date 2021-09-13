Colorado seniors age 66 and older permanently have the ability to renew their driver’s licenses online, the Colorado Department of Revenue announced Monday.

This change comes with the implementation of the Driver’s License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act, which was passed by the state House of Representative in May. The act also applies to state identification cards.

Before this act, state law only allowed electronic renewal for drivers between 21 and 65 years old. Now, there is no upper age limit and drivers can renew electronically as long as their license photo does not need to be updated.

The act also changed the requirements for electronic driver’s license renewals, the department said.

Now, drivers aged 21 to 80 years old must attest that they’ve had an eye exam within the past year in order to renew licenses electronically. Previously, eye exams were required within the last three years.

For drivers older than 80, they will also have to submit a signed statement from an optometrist or ophthalmologist saying they have had an eye exam within the past six months and the results of the exam.

Because of COVID-19 closures, online renewals temporarily opened to those 66 and older from March 2020 to August 2021. During this time, 136,000 seniors renewed their driver’s licenses or identification cards online, the department said.

Coloradans age 66 and older can renew their driver license or ID online at myDMV.colorado.gov or via the myColorado app.

Anyone who is concerned about a senior family member’s ability to drive can email dor_mvhelpdesk@state.co.us for information about a re-examination request due to physical or mental constraints.