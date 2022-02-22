The Colorado Association of Realtors still has $1.5 million in relief money left to distribute to the victims of the deadly Marshall fire, according to a news release.

In January, the association’s foundation was awarded a $2 million grant from the National Association of Realtors Relief Foundation to give to fire victims.

On Dec. 30, the raging grassfire tore through 1,600 acres and destroyed almost 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County. Two people were killed.

“Even before the fires had been fully contained, our local, state and national association leaders began developing a plan of action to assist the thousands of victims in Boulder County,” 2022 Colorado Association of Realtors Chair Matthew Hintermeister said in the release. “With the contributions from our REALTOR® community across the country and the vision of our leadership from the NAR REALTORS® Relief Foundation and CAR Foundation, we will effectively be able to provide some amount of assistance to every victim of these fires as we all work to find a path forward for our fellow Coloradans.”

The foundation has already received about 400 applications, and grant checks totaling more than $350,00 have been distributed to qualified applicants, according to a spokesman.

Up to $3,000 is available to each household that lost a home in the blaze, for expenses like mortgages for destroyed homes or rental costs due to displacement.

Applications can be submitted until April 8, or until the grant money is gone. Details and applications are available at the association website. A panel of local professionals will review and verify the applications and supporting documents with relief checks issued weekly.

“It has been so heartwarming to see the astonishing effort that has gone into helping those who lost their homes to the Marshall and Middle Fork fires in Boulder County,” CEO Tyrone Adams said in the release. “Coloradans have always helped one another, but it has been incredible to see REALTORS® reach out to our state with hearts to help touch lives.”