Avalanche fans who were planning to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Tivoli Quad will need to make new plans.

The Auraria Higher Education Center announced Saturday evening that the watch party planned for Game 6 has been canceled. Officials said this is due to the vast number of events happening downtown on Sunday including Denver PrideFest and possible protests of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The safety and security of all who come to Auraria campus remains a top priory," officials wrote in a press release. "As the excitement intensifies with each game, we continue to make safety and operational enhancements following each watch party event and will continue to do so moving forward."

Despite elevated security presence, fans breached the fence when the venue was at capacity Friday night and gained access to the quad.

Officials said members of the Auraria Campus Police Department, Denver Police Department, Denver Office of the Emergency Management, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security and FBI have been used each game this series.

While the Tivoli Quad will not host a watch party for Game 6, Ball Arena will expand capacity at their watch party. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.nhl.com/avalanche/fans/watch-parties.

While the Auraria campus will not host a watch party for game six, officials said that may not be the case if the series goes another game.

"Auraria has enjoyed sharing our campus with Avs fans for the watch parties," officials wrote. "We continue to cheer on the Colorado Avalanche in their bid for the Stanley Cup in Tampa Sunday evening. Stay tuned for additional details should Game Seven be needed and come back to Denver. Auraria stands ready to rally with fans and cheer the Avs on to victory."