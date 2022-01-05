Most lanes of Colorado Boulevard near City Park will close over the next two weekends for a stormwater improvement project, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The first closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday. During that time, all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Colorado Boulevard will be closed from Montview Boulevard to East 16th Avenue.

The following weekend, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Colorado Boulevard will be closed from Colfax Avenue to 18th Avenue from 9 p.m. Jan. 14 to 5 a.m. Jan. 17.

During both closures, message boards and detour signs will be posted along the corridor to encourage drivers to use alternate routes.

This project intends to build a bigger and better stormwater management system in east Denver to prevent flooding by carrying stormwater away from the area, the announcement said.

The project started with the installation of a bigger stormwater pipe south of City Park, along East 17th Avenue. In the coming weeks, crews will work to extend the pipe under Colorado Boulevard, after crews move existing pipes and utilities out of the way.

The two weekend closures of Colorado Boulevard this month will relocate the utilities under the boulevard, the announcement said.

Eventually, the city intends to extend the stormwater to other common flood areas within the Montclair basin, Denver’s largest basin without a natural waterway, including 14th Avenue and Krameria Street.