Motorists traveling across the Centennial State for Thanksgiving should prepare for longer than normal commutes as an increase in traffic is expected to begin Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Over 162,000 motorists are expected to drive between the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, which is lower than other holidays but higher than an average week, officials said.

The peak travel dates will likely be Saturday and Sunday as more than 37,000 drivers are expected to travel through the tunnels each day. Wednesday is the second highest traffic day with over 36,000 motorists expected, according to CDOT.

To alleviate traffic congestion, all construction and maintenance projects will be suspended beginning Wednesday afternoon. The only exception is for emergency operations.

CDOT officials encourages drivers to check cotrip.org before they hit the road for up-to-date travel and highway conditions.