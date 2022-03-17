WESTMINSTER, Colo. — On Thursday afternoon, the family couch offered the kind of comfort Jen and Greg Zinn never expected they'd need.
Huddled together with their two daughters in a house full of extended family and friends, they shared stories about Jackson Zinn.
“He just knew how to draw the best out of people," Jen Zinn said, grasping her daughters' hands.
Jackson Zinn's mother affectionately described him as a "mama's boy," but he was also his dad's best golfing buddy.
“He was an amazing young man, and I know I’ll see him again, but dang it, I wish I had him here for a little longer," Greg Zinn said.
Read more at 9news.com.