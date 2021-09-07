A Rattlesnake Fire Protection District firefighter died in a boating incident in Alabama on Thursday, the agency announced Monday.

The agency said the body of Zach Lewis, a firefighter and EMT, was recovered on Sunday after a three-day search of Lake Martin. The lake is about an hour northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

A search of the lake began after a "boating incident" occurred Thursday. Authorities said Lewis disappeared beneath the water surface and never returned.

"Anyone who knew Zach knows he is one of a kind," a statement by the agency read. "Zach impacted everyone he would meet. He had a kind heart, and he treated everyone with respect."

The Rattlesnake Fire Protection District is headquartered in Parker and serves communities in Elbert, El Paso and Douglas counties.

Lewis joined the agency in 2016 as an out of district volunteer. He became an instructor for the agency in August 2020 and five months later was offered a full-time shift, according to the agency.

The fire department will be providing updates for the public regarding Lewis' service and can be found here.