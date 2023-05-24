A New York woman faces federal hate crime charges in Colorado for making threatening calls to LGBTQ businesses in Denver and Glendale, allegedly threatening they would be "shot up like Club Q."

Sharon Robinson, 40, made several calls with threats and slurs a few weeks after the Club Q massacre in Colorado Springs that killed five people, according to a Wednesday news release from the FBI.

"The Grand Jury made a special finding that the defendant intentionally selected her victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation," according to the release, noting that hate crimes can carry higher possible sentences according to federal guidelines.

Robinson made her first court appearance in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday. The FBI, Denver Police Department and Glendale Police Department have worked together on the investigation.