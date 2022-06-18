The Colorado Mammoth rallied from a first-game defeat in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals to take the best-of-three series against the Buffalo Bandits -- capping off a 10-8 victory on the road Saturday night.
EVERY EMOTION ALL AT ONCE.#TuskUp pic.twitter.com/5ncm4DXkME— Colorado Mammoth - x (@MammothLax) June 19, 2022
Colorado stands king of the NLL for the first time in 16 years. The Mammoth captured their first, only only previous title, back in 2006.
The Mammoth were once again led by forward Zed Williams, who scored a game-high four goals to power Colorado.
