A Colorado man will spend the rest of his life in prison for repeated sexual abuse of children after a judge in Arapahoe County sentenced him Tuesday to at least 80 years.

District Judge Darren Vahle handed down a sentence to Allan Long, 51, of 80 years to life in prison for 10 counts of sexually assaulting children.

Long pleaded guilty in January, according to court records. He originally faced more than 40 counts.

Each of the counts carries a sentence of eight years to life. Long will serve them consecutively.

“I will tell you that none of those things is too severe for you,” Vahle told Long when he discussed the possible penalties for his crimes.

The charges stem from incidents of abuse in 2001, but investigators believe Long began assaulting children before that, according to information released at the time of Long’s arrest. They believe he victimized at least seven children over two decades.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that they felt a plea deal was the best path to take to avoid putting the details of the harrowing evidence of Long’s abuse in open court.

Long had access to his victims’ families through his work, law enforcement officials said, which before his arrest included volunteer firefighting, tow truck driving, truck dispatching and long-haul trucking.

Three people spoke at his sentencing, either for themselves or on behalf of someone else Long victimized. Years later they struggle to maintain normal relationships and have trouble trusting people after the relationships Long manipulated them into, they said.

“This in a lot of ways has destroyed some of her opportunities for life that she can never get back,” said one woman speaking on behalf of her sister. The Denver Gazette is not naming the survivors who spoke in court for their privacy.

Long declined to speak at his sentencing.

Comments made during the sentencing indicated Long’s victims spoke up for help when they were abused, but they weren’t believed or cases otherwise weren’t pursued. Vahle apologized to them, calling it a failure of the justice system. He thanked them for coming forward and reminded the survivors that what Long did is not their fault.

“It’s a difficult thing when you’ve been victimized by evil to come in and confront that,” he said.

“I just want to encourage you that you’re stronger than you feel like."

Deputies said they believe Long may have committed sexual assaults in other states, including Kansas, Wyoming and Montana.

Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Long in September.