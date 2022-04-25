Friends of a Colorado man who set himself on fire outside of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. believe the act was a protest against climate change.
Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder was airlifted to a hospital after medical crews in Washington responded to the scene Friday evening. He died at the hospital Saturday.
Kritee Kanko, a co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Ecodharma Retreat Center in Boulder, tweeted that Bruce was her friend, calling his self-immolation on Earth Day “a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to (the) climate crisis.”
This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for atleast one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved. https://t.co/bHoRaLK6Fr— Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 24, 2022
The retreat center, where Bruce frequently attended meditations and other Buddhist retreats, issued a statement on Twitter saying none of Boulder’s Buddhist teachers knew of his plans to harm himself and that they would have tried to stop him had they known. But it’s been done by Buddhists before to highlight atrocities, the statement said.
“Buddhists take a vow to protect all life and reduce all suffering. We are committed to creative and strategic movement building at the interface of racial healing, justice and climate action,” the statement reads.
“We have never talked about self-immolation, and we do not think self-immolation is climate action. Nevertheless, given the dire state of the planet and worsening climate crisis, we understand why someone might do that.
“We hope we can hear Wynn’s message without condoning his method,” the statement read, signed by Kanko and seven other Buddhist leaders.