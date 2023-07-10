A Powerball ticket sold in Colorado is worth $1 million, the state lottery said Monday.

The ticket was sold at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth, Colorado Lottery officials said. It was one of three tickets across the nation to match five numbers but miss the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball was 18.

With no big winner, the jackpot for Monday's drawing has soared to an estimated $675 million, lottery officials said. It's the second biggest Powerball jackpot of the year and ninth largest ever.

And Powerball is not the only big jackpot out there. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $480 million for its drawing Tuesday.

State lotto officials said there are a couple of factors helping to drive the jackpots higher. The first is the higher interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize. Second, officials said they're seeing synergy between the two big jackpots, with more people coming in to buy tickets for both games.

