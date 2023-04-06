Follow the Denver Gazette's coverage of the home opener for the Colorado Rockies' 30th season in Denver with the team's home opener against the Washington Nationals scheduled for 2:10 p.m. today at Coors Field.

Some of the official Rockies pregame events:

11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities at McGregor Square

11:20 a.m. - Rockies batting practice

Noon - All gates open

12:40 p.m. - Nationals batting practice

1:30 p.m. - Pregame ceremonies begin

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

U.S. Armed Services Honor Guard

Presentation of center field flag with first responders

National anthem by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson

Planned flyover conducted by 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard



Ceremonial first pitches by:

Rockies season ticket holder John Fitzgerald

2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year Award winner, Naja’Ray West

Sasha Filipchu





Weather Forecast at game time: Low-50's, sunny & light breeze. Full weather report here.

At Coors Field:

Parking in Lots A & B with shuttles available. Open 2-1/2 hours before the game's start time. $18 with credit card only. More info here.

Arrive early to avoid crowding at the gates.

Rockies tickets are digital only in 2023.

Access your digital tickets before entering the stadium

Enter the gate shown on their ticket. CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane at Gate C.

Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark.

Backpacks and other multi-pocket bags, including multi-pocket purses, are not permitted.

Gazette Stories:

Freeland, Profar, Cron to play key roles as the Colorado Rockies open their home schedule

Denver businesses on Rockies Opening Day: This is our Super Bowl

Rockies fall prey to Julio Urías' lethal streak, swept by Dodgers heading into home opener

Colorado Rockies opening day eats offer something for everyone

Danielle's MLB Insider: Daniel Bard is changing the game for the better