Rockies Baseball

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws a pitch during MLB spring training baseball workouts for Rockies pitchers and catchers in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 19.

 associated press file

Rain forecast for San Diego pushed the Rockies and Padres scheduled afternoon Opening Day game on Thursday to 7:40 p.m. Mountain time, the team announced in an email. The game was originally scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

The Rockies listed right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez as their starter to face the Padres probable Blake Snell. The Rockies plays three games against San Diego before facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles next Monday and Tuesday.

Colorado's home opener is Thursday, April 6th against the Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m. The 30th anniversary of a Rockies home game is Sunday, April 9.

