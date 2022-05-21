Denverites and people across Colorado traded in their shorts and t-shirts for parkas and snow pants on Saturday as a late-season storm rocked the state with wet and heavy snow.

Snowfall died down during the mid-morning hours in Denver but dropped between 1.7 and 14.5 inches of snow across the metro in just over 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The foothills and the southern metro were the hardest hit as Golden and Castle Rock recorded 14.5 inches. Other areas across the state saw more than a foot and a half of snow. Cripple Creek recorded the most snow with 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet, heavy snowfall caused several graduation ceremonies on Saturday to be relocated inside. Even the Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre was cancelled because of the storm.

But the snowstorm didn't just disrupt schedules and planned events, the weight of the snow knocked down trees and broke branches and left tens of thousands of Denver metro residents without power.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Xcel Energy reported that 76,416 customers in the metro area were without power and had over 450 employees and contractors working to restore power.

Christina Walden of Centennial was one of Xcel's customers who lost power due to the storm after nearly half a dozen branches fell onto her home. Walden's power was restored early Saturday, but she said the weight of the snow may have caused damage to the family's roof.

"We still don't know if we have roof damage or not," Walden said. "I guess we'll have to wait and see."

While Walden was sharing stories with a family friend at Walnut Hills Elementary School in Centennial, their four children were having the times of their lives sledding and playing in the snow.

The only thing that could have made the day better? If the storm would've happened on a school night, said 9-year-old Adam Vine.

"I love that it snowed but I wish it would've happened tomorrow night," Vine said. "We would've gotten an extra day off of school and play in the snow."

While some people were outside enjoying the snowy conditions, others wanted nothing more than to be inside all day.

Teddy Grohman was one of those people and said he was only at City Park on Saturday morning to walk his Siberian Husky, Doug.

"It's not too cold out but I can't stand the snow," Grohman, an El Paso native, said. "Doug seems to enjoy it enough for the both of us."

Although the storm system dropped snow across the state, the snow began melting on Saturday afternoon as temperatures rose into the low 40's, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the forecast that called for temperatures above freezing, Chung Ha and Walden said they both did not shovel.

"I knew it was going to warm up during the day, so you know, I just decided to leave it all there," said Ha, who was walking his Shiba, Maru, at Silo Park in Greenwood Village.

While the recent storm may have brought the last bit of snow for the season, Vine, Levi Walden and Tristan Seda said they were going to take advantage of it until it all melted.

"We're going to be out here until it's all gone or until my mom says it's time to go," said Levi Walden.