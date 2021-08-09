A Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy pleaded guilty to to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol. He faces a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine when he is sentenced.

Croy had faced several charges in Washington federal district court:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Croy reportedly bragged on social media that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and sent someone a photo of himself as proof. The person sent the photo to the FBI, according to court documents.

The photo shows Croy and another man — identified as Terry Lynn Lindsey — appearing to pose with a bust of Abraham Lincoln, which court documents say is located around the Small House Rotunda in the Capitol's south wing.

Lindsey faces the same charges as Croy and has a status conference set for Aug. 19, according to court records.

In Monday's hearing, Chief Judge Beryl Howell set a tentative sentencing date in Croy's case for Oct. 15 at noon.

Howell has allowed Croy to remain free until sentencing, but warned him that conviction of any new offenses committed while he is out on release could lead to an additional sentence of up to a year.

Croy is among several Coloradans charged in connection with the Capitol attack. Rioters interrupted the certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect and sent lawmakers scrambling for cover, fearing for their safety. The riot led to several deaths, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Gazette reporter O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.