The Colorado State Capitol will be glowing blue and yellow beginning on Saturday to show support to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Gov. Jared Polis' office announced Saturday afternoon the Capitol will be lit with the country's colors — yellow for wheat, blue for sky — at sundown.
"Colorado stands with Ukrainians here and abroad," Polis said in a news release. "We know that freedom, democracy, and independence are a light unto the world and we are proud to cast the colors of the Ukrainian flag across our own State Capitol as we continue to support and pray for the brave people of Ukraine during this dark time."
The country's colors will continue to illuminate each night for one week, according to the governor's office.