For the first time in the Colorado State Patrol’s 86-year history, two bomb sniffing dogs joined the division’s ranks on Monday.

Oly and Scout are trained to detect explosives, firearms and shell casings. They will primarily be used for detection at the Colorado State Capitol complex and for special investigations throughout the state.

“Ensuring the highest levels of security for visitors and employees at the Capitol is of the utmost concern for our troopers and security personnel,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “These working dogs are incredibly skillful and they will bring an immediate difference in our safety goals.”

Oly and Scout recently completed weeks of vigorous training to prepare for their new roles after being purchased by Colorado State Patrol in July, Packard said. The two pups add to the division’s existing pack of narcotic detection dogs.

“They’re doing really well,” said Trooper Crystal Crenshaw, who handles Scout. Crenshaw said the dogs do daily sweeps of the Capitol and Scout has been used to find shell casings in the surrounding parks.

“It helps community relations," she said. "They should just know that we’re out here ensuring the public safety.”

The dogs are both 5-month-old German shorthair pointers from Hungary.