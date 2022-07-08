The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of the Front Range and northeastern Colorado for Saturday as temperatures are expected reach or exceed 100 degrees.
The advisory was issued for the entire metro area below 6,000 feet and much of northeastern Colorado. The advisory will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Much of the impacted region will have temperatures varying from the high 90s to as high as 103 degrees. In Denver, temperatures could rise into triple digits as the current forecast predicts a high of 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will remain near triple digits on Sunday before cooling down on Monday as a storm system moves in.
In response to the blazing temperatures, Denver Parks and Recreation will open their recreation facilities to the public to serve as cooling stations during business hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The City of Aurora will also offer cooling stations at the Aurora Public Library's Central location, the Hoffman Library, Martin Luther King Jr. Library and Aurora Day Resource Center.
Extremely high temperatures like the ones expected this weekend cause cause illness. Heat illness happens when the body is unable to dissipate heat effectively, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Those highest at risk include people over 65, children under two, those with chronic disease or mental illness and other aliments such as obesity, dehydration and heart disease, according to the CDC.
Anyone who has to be outside during the scorching conditions should wear and frequently reapply sunscreen, pace activity and rest often, pay attention to muscle cramping and should wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat, according to Denver Public Health & Environment.
Pet owners are also encouraged to keep their furry companions inside during on Saturday and Sunday.
Officials encourage anyone who witnesses an animal in a hot car to immediately call 311 or the Denver Police Department's non-emergency line at 720-913-2000, as the conditions could be fatal to the pet.
Residents who are staying indoors to stay cool can also follow the following tips from Xcel Energy:
- Use blinds or curtains to regulate temperature in your home
- Make sure exterior doors are fully closed
- Use ceiling fans to your advantage
- Have air conditioner coils cleaned
- Upgrade your thermostat