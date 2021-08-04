Commerce City police have identified the man who shot at officers in an ambush Tuesday evening while they investigated a homicide as 27-year-old Andrew Reineke. The department says he is a suspect in the murder.

Reineke has been receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to a news release Wednesday evening.

Officers had responded to a shooting near Fairfax Park that killed a 65-year-old man, police said Tuesday. Police suspect Reineke in the homicide.

Officers were questioning a person who matched the description of a possible suspect in the homicide when Reineke allegedly began shooting. That person denied being involved in that shooting, Police Chief Clint Nichols said on Tuesday. A bullet grazed the sleeve of one officer's uniform but he and the other officers at the scene were uninjured.

The police department has placed six officers who fired back at Reinke on administrative leave. Nichols did not say how many shots they fired.

Police do not believe there is any more threat to the community.