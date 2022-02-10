Community Foundation Boulder County announced Thursday that it gave more than half a million dollars in mental health support for victims and people indirectly impacted by the Marshall fire.
The foundation disbursed $515,000 in separate grants that will help people obtain mental health resources. The grants were awarded to Impact on Education and Boulder Jewish Family Service, according to a news release.
Funds to Impact on Education will ensure additional behavioral health advocates are available for Boulder Valley School District students who attend schools that were most impacted by the state's most destructive wildfire. The grant to Boulder Jewish Family Service will provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in an individual and group setting.
"It's been five weeks since the fire broke out in our community. While our vision to rebuild remains steadfast, there are many steps that we need to take together before we can get there," said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the foundation. "These five weeks have felt like five years and as the reality of the timeline becomes clearer, some may be struggling to maintain the energy and strength needed to continue to move forward."
To date, the foundation has raised over $27 million and 28% — or $7.665 million — has been distributed to various causes. All grants from the wildfire fund are approved by the foundation's advisory committee, officials said.
A breakdown of the fund's grants as of Thursday:
- $265,000 to Impact on Education to ensure adequate mental health advocates at the most fire-affect schools in the Boulder Valley School District
- $250,000 to Boulder Jewish Family Service to provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in individual and group setting
- $5.5 million in direct financial assistance to households that were damaged or destroyed
- $1.5 million in direct financial assistance to workers who lost wages or livelihood equipment
- $150,000 to United Policyholders for insurance navigation
Residents impacted by the Marshall fire can visit the county's resource page at boco.org/MarshallFireAssistance for additional information.