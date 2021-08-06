Portions of westbound Interstate 70 will be closed by the Colorado Department of Transportation beginning Friday night as work continues on the department's Central 70 Project.
Roadways between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be placing the final pavement along the interstate. It will be the last full weekend closure in the center segments of the project between Colorado Boulevard according to CDOT.
Motorists can detour around the area by taking I-270 to Interstate 76 to Interstate 25 back to I-70.