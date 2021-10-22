Construction along Interstate 70's westbound lanes between Frisco and Silverthorne will switch to daytime hours beginning on Monday, and officials advise motorists to expect lengthy delays.
Crews will be repaving a five-mile stretch of the westbound lanes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The project is expected to last through the end of November or early December, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The project was halted earlier this month after a construction worker was severely injured as a result of a fatal overnight crash within the construction zone on Oct. 5.
Motorists traveling on the interstate should expect a minimum of 30 minute delay during work hours, officials said.
Those wishing to avoid the construction zone can use U.S. Highway 6, commonly known as Loveland Pass, as an alternative route, but officials warn drivers to prepare for remote, mountainous with limited cell phone service in the area.
The resurfacing project began in May and once complete will removed and upgraded portions of three concrete bridge decks, including the westbound on-ramp at Silverthorne, and minimize pot hole development, officials said.
Additionally 15,402 liner feet of guardrail will be replaced.
