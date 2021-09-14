Steele Street over Interstate 70 in Denver will fully close during the weekend for construction as part of the Central 70 Project, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The closure will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

During this time, Steele Street will be closed in both directions from East 40th Avenue to East 46th North Avenue.

The closure will allow crews to work on the bridge, including paving and waterproofing the roadway, the department said.

As a detour, drivers traveling south should go east on 48th Avenue, turn right onto southbound Colorado Boulevard and turn right onto eastbound 40th Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street.

Drivers traveling north should turn right onto westbound 40th Avenue, turn left onto northbound Colorado Boulevard and turn left onto westbound 46th North Avenue to reconnect with Steele Street.

The work is part of the Central 70 Project, reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of I-70, adding an Express Lane in each direction, removing the 56-year-old viaduct and lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

By the fall, crews will have completed 8 miles of the 10-mile project, the department said.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.